A jury found Jared Cardwell guilty of second-degree murder on Friday in the death of his 22-month old stepdaughter, a verdict that could likely send the former Marine to prison for the rest of his life.
The decision comes nearly five years after Celine Matus was found dead in her bedroom on May, 19, 2015, at her home at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
The jury took less than four hours to reach its decision. Jurors, however, still must decide on sentencing enhancement factors and make their recommendations to Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who presided over the trial, which began in Oct. 2020.
Sentencing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 before Judge Kinsey.
Matus died of blunt force trauma to the head while under the care of Cardwell, who was a lance corporal stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma before being administratively separated from the Marine Corps.
He was arrested three days later.
The U.S. Marine Corps initially brought Cardwell up on charges under the articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, but the case was eventually turned over to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
