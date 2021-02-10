The former Marine charged in connection to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl has pled guilty to an amended count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor in a plea offer in which he could receive either a prison sentence or be placed on a term of probation.
In doing so, Jaylen Jackson, who is represented by attorney Michael Donovan, changed his previously entered not guilty plea Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey.
In return for his guilty plea, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under age of 15 against him will be dismissed. Jackson remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond
During the hearing Judge Kinsey talked Jackson through the change of plea, making sure he understood what was happening. He also explained to Griffith that while probation was available the offense of attempted sexual conduct with a minor carried a prison sentence ranging from five to 15 years, with the presumptive sentence being 10 years.
The plea agreement, however, Judge Kinsey continued, contained several stipulations, including that sentencing is left to the discretion of the court.
Under the terms of the plea offer, if Jackson is sentenced to prison it will be for a slightly mitigated term of 7 ½years, with credit for time already served and he would have to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender.
However, if he were to be sentenced to a term of probation, it can be for no less than five years, and he must serve at least six month in jail as a condition of that probation. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.
Lastly, Judge Kinsey told Jackson that the stipulations were not binding on the court and if he chose not to accept them, he would have an opportunity to withdraw from the plea.
Sentencing has been set for March 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on April 22, 2020.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.