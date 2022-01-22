An arraignment hearing was held Friday afternoon at Yuma Justice Court Precinct One in the case involving two former employees from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s (MCAS) Child Development Center.
The defendants, 27-year-old Katherine McCombs and 27-year-old Valerie McKinstry, pleaded not guilty to seven and 13 separate counts of child abuse respectively.
These charges are considered Class 4 felonies by the state of Arizona and for this case, allege that the defendants intentionally or knowingly caused a child to suffer physical injury or abuse. The charges follow a 10-month investigation. In the formal complaint, actions such as the jerking, pushing, dragging and shoving of one-year-old children were alleged to have occurred in various instances between December 2020 and March 2021.
McCombs and McKinstry have been released with special conditions that they not directly or indirectly contact the victims and that they not be employed in the care or custody of children unless ordered by the court.
During the hearing, Presiding Judge Gregory Stewart provided an overview of the felony complaints for both defendants and discussed conditions of release. The defendants and various victim representatives were present.
Mary White, the prosecuting attorney, made the request for the defendants to be prevented from working in the care or custody of children.
When asked about the request, she confirmed it stating, “I don’t feel comfortable with this defendant [McCombs] working in a daycare.”
Having been offered the opportunity to speak, a parent for one of the alleged victims spoke to reiterate the request made by the prosecuting attorney. The request was granted, with Stewart affirming that it was his thought to include it as well.
Another representative for a victim made a request for the defendants to be physically present for all of the upcoming hearings. However McCombs’s attorney, Joshua Cordova, asked that the request not be granted due to the burden of travel that would place on the defendant as well as concerns regarding COVID-19. White indicated deference to the court’s discretion.
Stewart tabled the request for later determination for both of the defendants, but noted that it will be known shortly whether the case will continue to the Superior Court.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both of the defendants on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.
