One of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma accused of abusing children, who was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, instead withdrew her guilty plea.
Valerie McKinstry, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, did so after being informed by Superior Court Judge David Haws of the sentence he intended to impose.
Haws told McKinstry that based on letters he had received from victims in the case, he was likely going to reject the stipulation in the plea agreement that she not receive any jail time.
In April, McKinstry pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse and 11 misdemeanor counts of endangerment. Under the terms of her plea agreement she was to be sentenced to probation for each offense, with the length of each term to be determined by the court.
She was also required complete a parenting class approved by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department and to notify any business responsible for the care of children in which she plans to work at or volunteers with about her conviction.
Had her plea deal not contained a written stipulation, McKinstry could have been sentenced to consecutive prison terms ranging from one year to three years and nine months for the two child abuse charges, or up to four years of probation for each.
She also could have received consecutive six-month jail sentences or up to three years of probation for each of the 11 misdemeanor endangerment charges.
Several victims attended the hearing and addressed the court, with each of them asking Haws to reconsider the plea that was being presented.
While they all spoke about how what happened has affected their families, they also each said they felt probation by itself was not a serious enough consequence for McKinstry’s actions.
One of the victims even stated that she felt as if the Yuma County Attorney’s Office failed them, describing the plea offer as “nothing more than a slap on the wrist.”
She also suggested that in addition to the probation, McKinstry should receive a 13-day jail sentence, which would be one day for each victim in the case.
“It struck me as a reasonable sentence and would send quite the message,” Haws said afterwards.
He then explained to the victims that if he accepts the plea offer as written he has no choice but to sentence McKinstry to probation for the offenses.
However, if he were to reject its stipulation and impose the 13 days of jail they were requesting, she would have an opportunity to withdraw from it and the case would continue to be adjudicated and possibly be reassigned to another judge.
Eventually a trial setting hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 7. A Donald Hearing and change-of-plea hearing will also be held at the same time.
McKinstry, who appeared at the hearing out of custody, and Katherine McCombs were charged following a 10-month investigation in which they allegedly abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McCombs, who has been charged with seven counts of intentional child abuse and is being represented by attorney Joshua Cordova, has a change of plea hearing set for 8:30 a.m. on June 7.