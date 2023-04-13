One of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma accused of abusing children will be sentenced next month.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, Valerie McKinstry, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse and 11 misdemeanor counts of endangerment.
Under the terms of her plea agreement McKinstry will be sentenced to a term of probation, the length of which will be determined by the court. The remaining counts against her, as originally charged, will be dismissed.
McKinstry must also complete a parenting class approved by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department before her probation ends.
Additionally, she will be required to notify any business responsible for the care of children in which she plans to work at or volunteers with about her conviction.
Had her plea deal not contained a written stipulation, McKinstry could have been sentenced to consecutive prison terms ranging from one year to three years and nine months for the two child abuse charges, or up to four years of probation for each.
She also could have received consecutive six-month jail sentences or up to three years of probation for each of the 11 misdemeanor endangerment charges.
Sentencing has been set for May 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Superior Court Judge David Haws also vacated her trial, which was set to begin in June.
McKinstry, who appeared at the hearing out of custody, and Katherine McCombs were charged following a 10-month investigation in which they allegedly abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McCombs, who is represented by attorney Joshua Cordova, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of intentional child abuse.