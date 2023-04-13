One of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma accused of abusing children will be sentenced next month.

During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, Valerie McKinstry, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child abuse and 11 misdemeanor counts of endangerment.

