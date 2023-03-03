A former San Luis City councilwoman charged in connection to a hit-and-run changed her previously entered not guilty pleas Thursday during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
In doing so, Africa Luna-Carrasco, who appeared out of custody with her attorney Joshua Cordova at her side, admitted that she was driving a car that left the scene of an injury accident nearly two years ago.
In explaining the terms of her plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson informed Luna-Carrasco that the charge carries a prison sentence ranging from six months to 2-1/2 years, with the presumptive sentence being 1-1/2 years.
However, the plea offer also contained a stipulation that she be sentenced to a term of probation and pay full restitution to both victims.
Additionally, the Arizona Department of Public Safety would be revoking her driving privileges for three years.
In return for Luna-Carrasco’s guilty plea, two other felony charges of forgery against her will be dismissed.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. March 30.
Cordova had asked that sentencing be delayed until early in April, but Nelson denied the request, saying he did not want to stretch the matter out any further.
Because Luna-Carrasco is the sole caretaker of her mother, and that she lives in San Luis and works in Yuma, Cordova said he wanted the extra time to get paperwork indicating the loss of her license would be a hardship for his client.
A 2012 Honda belonging to Luna-Carrasco was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people were injured in the crash and the driver fled the scene without exchanging information or stopping to render aid.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident and the councilwoman told them her car had previously been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
She was also identified as the driver of the car by witnesses from a picture taken by San Luis police.
Luna-Carrasco, who at the time was the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and had been re-elected to successive terms.
She no longer serves on the city council because her term expired.