A former San Luis City councilwoman charged in connection to a hit-and-run changed her previously entered not guilty pleas Thursday during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.

In doing so, Africa Luna-Carrasco, who appeared out of custody with her attorney Joshua Cordova at her side, admitted that she was driving a car that left the scene of an injury accident nearly two years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you