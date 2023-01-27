A former San Luis City councilwoman will enter into a plea agreement at her next hearing, based on the assurance her attorney provided Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
In asking for a continuance, attorney Joshua Cordova, who represents Africa Luna Carrasco, told the court that he needs to speak with the assigned prosecutor regarding a licensing matter that would make it problematic for his client being on probation before she accepts it.
“We don’t want to go to trial,” Cordova said. “We are taking the plea.”
Cordova went on to explain that he tried talking to the assigned prosecutor prior to the hearing about making a change to the plea offer but he was unavailable because he was presenting cases to the grand jury.
He further stated that the change is necessary because it will affect his client’s employment, given she lives in San Luis and works in Yuma.
As the sole caretaker of her mother, it would also prevent her from taking her parent to a doctor or to other medical appointments.
Luna Carrasco has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of forgery, all of which are felonies. She appeared at the hearing out of custody.
Although prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office opposed the request, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted it and scheduled Carrasco’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 2.
A vehicle belonging to the councilwoman, a 2012 Honda Accord, was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries in the accident, but the driver of Luna-Carrasco’s car fled the scene.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident and the councilwoman told them her car previously had been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
Luna-Carrasco, who at the time was the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and had been re-elected to successive terms.
She no longer serves on the city council because her term expired.