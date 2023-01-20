A former San Luis City councilwoman did not appear for her hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
The hearing, in which she was to either enter into a plea agreement or have a trial date set, went on without her, with Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson wanting to know why Africa-Luna Carrasco was not present.
“I’ve spoken with my client, and she has indicated to me that she is sick,” her attorney Joshua Cordova explained.
Cordova then requested a one-week continuance and informed the court that his client will be entering into a plea agreement at her next hearing.
He did not talk about any of the details of the plea agreement.
Luna-Carrasco has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of forgery, all of which are felonies.
Nelson granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Luna-Carrasco’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. He also issued an order to show cause.
Generally, an order to show cause means that the judge is requiring the defendant, in this case Luna-Carrasco, to explain why she did not appear and why she should not be punished.
A vehicle belonging to the councilwoman, a 2012 Honda Accord, was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries in the accident, but the driver of Luna-Carrasco’s car fled the scene.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident and the councilwoman told them her car previously had been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
Luna-Carrasco, who then served as the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and had been re-elected to successive terms.
She no longer serves on the city council because her term expired.