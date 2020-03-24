SAN LUIS, Ariz.-- John Starkey, the former public works director of San Luis, Ariz. recently died at a Yuma rehabilitation center.
At various times over more than a decade, Starkey headed the city department responsible for construction of municipal buildings, road construction and maintenance, and for other public works projects in the Arizona border city.
He also served as interim head of the city planning and zoning department and most recently worked for Riedel Construction in San Luis.
Starkey, who had been battling cancer for two weeks, died Thursday night at Palm View Care and Rehabilitation, said Michael Trend, former community development director in San Luis and a close friend of Starkey’s.
“John Starkey had a great knowledge of construction, which helped me a lot, especially with CDB project,” said Trend, who once journeyed with Starkey on a trek through Nepal and the Himalayas. “He was of good character and he was almost always smiling. John enjoyed working and resolving daily problems in (city) construction sites.”
Starkey played a key role in planning such projects as the construction of the municipal complex that today houses City Hall and the police and fire departments and construction of the city’s detention center, which houses prisoners for federal law enforcement agencies.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said Starkey also performed a critical role in helping the city manage the financial fallout stemming from the housing crisis in 2008.
“He was part of the group that helped us to move forward in that crisis. He is someone who worked hard for the city and had a big impact on its growth. He was very dedicated, and we are very thankful for all that he contributed to the city and the community.”
Leaving the city in 2017, Starkey joined the development company owned by Nieves Riedel, who is a former San Luis mayor and city councilwoman. He worked for her company until a year ago.
“John was a person of enormous knowledge,” Riedel said. “When I was mayor, I brought him back to work for the city, because I knew his value as a public servant. He was also very dedicated and accomplished, and so I also hired him when he retired from the city.”