“He deserves something far, far worse,“ the father of a victim said in court Thursday morning during the sentencing of former Yuma High School teacher David Robert Hannah.
In addressing the court, the father said he was disappointed in how lenient Hannah’s proposed sentence was and asked that the plea offer he had been given not be accepted.
He added that his daughter will suffer from what happened for the rest of her life. She is now in college and Hannah will be out of prison before she graduates.
Afterwards, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson sentenced Hannah to 3-1/2 years in prison with credit for 181 days previously served for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
In addition to having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Hannah was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation for attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
The term of probation will begin upon Hannah’s release from prison.
Hannah also addressed the court prior to his sentencing and quoted William Shakespeare’s tragedy of Macbeth, saying he would always be ashamed of what he did and plans to devote the rest of his life to being a better person.
“I deserve my time in prison,” Hannah said. “I have no one to blame but myself.”
He added that he hoped that the victims could one day forgive him.
“My failure as a person is I was someone in a position of trust and I broke that trust,” Hannah said.
Hannah pled guilty to the offenses in a plea agreement earlier this month.
Detectives from the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit took Hannah into custody in the 1300 block of South Avenue B in June 2020.
Yuma police began an investigation into the allegations against Hannah on May 27, 2020, and were able to develop enough probable cause to arrest him.
According to the Yuma Union High School District, no sexual contact happened between Hannah and the 16-year-old female victim.
Hannah had been employed with the Yuma Union High School District since 2009 and taught at Gila Ridge High School until 2017.
In 2017 Hannah transferred to Yuma High School, teaching there up until his arrest.
