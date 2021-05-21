In 1948, Yuma High School student Margarita Felipa Basoco made a difficult decision to halt her education after the 11th grade in order to help support the finances of her household. Now at 91, Basoco is an honorary member of the Class of 2021. She was awarded a diploma by current principal Michael Fritz in recognition of the sacrifices she made for her family.
“It was an easy decision,” said Fritz. “Margarita had to leave school to do what was best for her family and do the right thing; I was able to do the right thing as well and grant her an honorary diploma, and it was an honor and privilege to do so. We have over 100 years of graduates (at Yuma High School); we’re interwoven with the community, just like Margarita was with all that she’s given back to us.”
According to her son Ambrosio Flores, though the decision was necessary at the time, leaving school was heartbreaking for Basoco.
“Education gave her an indelible confidence to be included in society,” Flores said of his mother. “This diploma was everything to her back then.”
A native of Somerton, Basoco went on to work as a nurse’s aide at Yuma County General Hospital, now known as Yuma Regional Medical Center, before meeting her husband of 66 years and counting. The pair soon relocated to Visalia, California, where they raised four children and continue to reside as Basoco receives in-home hospice care.
Despite not finishing school herself, Basoco pushed her children to excel in education, and they did.
“There are a couple of college degrees in our family because of her,” Flores said. “She was there for us through all of the high school graduations. She participated in all the high school sports we were involved in, especially cross country – she showed up with a pot of chili beans for every single race, no matter where we went. That was her thing.”
Basoco never allowed the fact that she didn’t have a diploma hold her back, Flores clarified; in addition to looking after the household while her husband worked three jobs and cooking meals for the family to share together every day, she held several other jobs at different times, assuming the roles of church clerk and secretary and, later in life, a court interpreter.
“She was business minded, she was very astute, she was a very, very eloquent speaker in both Spanish and in English – even her handwriting was something else,” said Flores. “I remember everything my mom offered me – all the books that were on the shelves and all the opportunities that I had for myself. I look over my shoulder at my success and I can see my mom. She made sure that we knew how to read and write, she advocated for us on a few occasions with our teachers. She was so occupied with being our mom that it didn’t really matter if she had the diploma or not. It was the invisible key to success she didn’t know she had this whole time.”
According to Flores, Basoco’s great-grandson is also a member of the Class of 2021 and will soon be leaving high school with his own diploma in hand. For this reason, the family gave him the task of presenting Basoco’s honorary diploma to her.
“The history that washed over her in 91 years includes loss and gain,” Flores said. “She’s lost two sons along with other relatives. I see where the knots are being tied and everything is being packaged for the end result of her life as we know it; this diploma was the missing reward. She was absolutely stunned and shocked and pleased by the whole thing.”
According to Flores, securing his mother’s diploma was a way to say “thank you in the humblest way possible” for her selflessness, solidifying her legacy as a woman of faith, family and sacrifice.
“(Our mother) made us who we are with her skills and education of comprehending the ever-changing world until we could comprehend it ourselves,” he said. “The diploma is that ethereal missing piece of puzzle that she treasured fondly for herself. A sacrifice in comparison to answering her children’s queries as a leader to the front of the future. One of us understood how to run back and retrieve it for her, more than anything, as a gift for her sacrifice.”