Former Yuma resident and two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in California on Monday.
According to the San Jose Police Department, one adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was transported to a local hospital.
The shooting happened at approximately 3:14 p.m. at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in San Jose.
The motive and circumstances of the shooting are “not known yet,” and the 39-year-old Velasquez is currently being held without bail at the San Jose County jail.
Jail records also show Velasquez has a court date scheduled for noon today.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Velasquez was born in Salinas, Calif., but moved to Yuma, where he attended and graduated from Kofa High School.
He went on to attend college in Iowa where he wrestled for one season. After that, he transferred to Arizona State University and became a star collegiate wrestler.
Velasquez made his MMA debut in 2006 and famously beat Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight title in 2010. After losing it to Junior dos Santos in 2011, he regained the title in a rematch in 2012.
Since his retirement in 2019, Velasquez has been coaching kickboxing and competed in professional wrestling, making appearances in the AAA as well as the WWE.
