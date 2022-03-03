Former Yuma resident Walt McKinley is a retired Naval Intelligence Officer who left his career as a Fortune 300 Corporate Executive to become an inspirational speaker and best-selling author.
In his book, Monsters in My House: A True Story, McKinley shares his story about how he suffered extreme physical and emotional abuse growing up at the hands of both his biological and foster parents.
“I went through some torture and extreme abuse and was victimized, but I refused to stay a victim,” McKinley said. “Instead, I use my story to empower myself and others to live in life’s abundance.”
Although McKinley will go on to have successful careers, get married and raise two daughters of his own, he said it took a very long time for him to free himself of his childhood trauma.
Over the course of his childhood McKinley said he was kidnapped, moved 14 times, was homeless, chained to beds and locked in closets, and even attempted suicide as a teenager.
He also had to testify against his father in court at the age of 16.
“One of my earliest memories is of my foster mother pushing splinters under my fingernails,” McKinley said.
The cover of his book is even a drawing of his stepfather throwing a Halloween mask that he was terrified of down the stairs before locking him in the basement.
McKinley said recovery from trauma, whether it be child abuse, or any other form can be difficult and is different for everyone. There is also the potential for shame, which often prevents people from getting the help they need.
He added that by opening up about his childhood trauma in his book, he hopes it will give other people the strength to create what he termed as a “mentality of healing, purpose and success.”
“The goal is to take the message of healing into the world and to inspire people to know that their history does not define their legacy,” McKinley said. “Where they start in life doesn’t have to be where they finish.”
His book, Monsters in My House: A True Story is available on Amazon for $19.99 or can be purchased through his website, www.waltmckinley.com. He also hopes to have a book signing in Yuma sometime in the near future.
In the last chapter of his book, McKinley writes about what he refers to as the keys to living an extraordinary life, which are the four steps he personally took to move past his own childhood trauma.
“There is nothing special about me other than I made the decision not to let trauma dictate my life. I use it now as the rocket fuel for my life,” McKinley said. “I forgave my abusers years ago because I needed to move on. I needed to live in peace.”