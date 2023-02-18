Supporting students is a priority for Yuma School District One and while there are many ways to accomplish it, the district recently shined a light on its Strong Families Program.
Amanda Salasibarra, family literacy specialist at O.C. Johnson Elementary, shared that the program is meant to help families support their children since “the biggest influence on a student’s academic success is the support from their family.”
She explained that supporting families can be a varied task depending on the families’ needs and positions in life.
“For some families, it’s meeting basic needs,” she said. “So we might offer classes on how to apply for WIC or take a field trip to the Yuma Community Food Bank and walk through the process hands-on how to request a food box. For some families, that might be professional or job growth because supporting your family financially is important too. But the core of our program is making that emotional connection within the family and helping the parents understand what the student is learning in their classroom.”
One of the most essential components of the program is Parent and Child Together (PACT) time. Parents spend about an hour each week in their child’s classroom as another student. By sitting in and participating as another student, they can experience hands-on what their children is learning.
“You get to listen to the teacher, hear the teacher, participate in the discussions and then you get to take what you’ve learned home and then you can help your student from home,” Salasibarra said.
In a video about the program, a few parents expressed satisfaction with becoming closer with their children through Strong Families and learning how involved kids are in school.
“One thing I love about the program is when I walk in the room, I love seeing my daughter smile and just the joy on her face knowing that ‘my mom cares’ and when her dad comes too, she’s like ‘oh my dad cares about me!’” said Rebecca, a parent.
Parents in the program gather for classes, workshops and field trips and the the topics vary. They might be going over resume writing skills, parent and child relationship building or communication styles and techniques.
And for this participation, parents receive free resources, materials, activities and earn rewards. Per District One, parents have a chance to earn a free book of their choice every month or they might earn a free piece of reading accessories or furniture every 20 days of attendance.
A newsletter is typically published to share about upcoming activities and tips for better academic performance and student well-being. To learn more about the program, which is open to all District One families, visit https://www.yuma.org/strong-families-program.
