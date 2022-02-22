To help determine the best use of federal funds directed at alleviating homelessness and other vulnerable populations, Yuma seeks participants for an upcoming virtual town hall event.
The Yuma County HOME Consortium and South West Town Hall will present “Housing in Yuma County,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25. It will be conducted online and is limited to 150 participants.
The consortium received funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide shelter or services to specific vulnerable populations, including the homeless, those at risk of homelessness, and those fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking. The town hall event seeks input that will be vital to setting goals and priorities for local use of these funds.
The city’s Neighborhood Services Division is the administrative agent for the consortium. Staff will write an allocation plan incorporating feedback received at this town hall.
“This town hall is our way of gathering as much community input as possible for the contents of that plan,” said Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services. “Then the consortium will identify projects to be funded.”
Attendees could be elected officials, public service agencies, business leaders, nonprofit agencies and those who wish to make a positive difference.
To reserve an invitation to the town hall:
Visit tinyurl.com/2p8dkn6z
- Call 928-336-7048