A new scholarship program at the University of Arizona-Yuma branch campus (UA-Yuma) is aiming to build a “diverse pipeline of educated and skilled talent” for the local workforce.
With $200,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture/National Institute for Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) Higher Education Multicultural Scholars Program, students transferring to UA-Yuma by way of Arizona Western College or Imperial Valley College will be better prepared to work at the intersection of food, agriculture, natural resources and health.
According to Tanya Hodges, regional academic programs manager for UA-Yuma, the scholarship program is slated to launch in the Fall 2021 semester, initially serving 20 eligible juniors and seniors with the possibility of expanding to include more.
The program is open to students pursuing baccalaureate degrees in agriculture, food and nutrition, natural resource science, engineering, technology, data science, health and other related industries – “so pretty much all of the 20 degrees that UA-Yuma offers,” Hodges said. “Any student pursuing any of those degrees can qualify for the scholarship.”
Students participating in the program will have access to leadership classes and conferences, career symposiums, knowledgeable mentors and internship opportunities provided by local industry leaders in their chosen field.
“Say they want to become a registered dietician – then they’re going to be mentored by a registered dietician in town,” Hodges said. “The whole idea is we’re home-growing our own leaders who want to take their education and work long-term in the greater Yuma region.”
The program will also help students seeking postgraduate opportunities by connecting them with relevant programs and providing training sessions to help them prepare for that next chapter.
According to Hodges, a key element of the program’s design is “changing how students see themselves” by nurturing their self-confidence as homegrown leaders equipped and ready to face the workforce head-on.
“Most students who don’t complete a bachelor’s degree, they don’t quit because they flunked out,” Hodges said. “Ninety-some percent of students that don’t complete a bachelor’s degree do so by choice or for some other reason – other responsibilities came up or the money and the time weren’t worth it. The goal is to help them through those tough times and to show them that it is worth it. Part of this grant is expanding opportunities for our students and increasing awareness of what jobs are out there if they decided to stay in Yuma – who could they go to work for, how much money would they make, what are the benefits of it. By increasing students’ idea of opportunity and awareness, it increases their own self-efficacy so they see themselves as being able to finish their degree and work as a leader in their industry.”
And in turn, students’ résumés will boast the necessary skills and experience to sharpen their competitive edge in their respective industries.
“They’re not really a ‘new grad’ when they come out, because they already have experiences they can put on their résumé,” Hodges said. “It definitely gives them better preparation and a better idea of what workforce expectations look like.”
Aside from benefiting local students, the scholarship program is also aiming to bolster the local workforce by bridging the gap between students and their prospective employers.
“We’re known as ‘the STEM school’ because we cover engineering and agriculture and biosciences and nutritional sciences and computer sciences – those are the areas in the Yuma regions that have a high workforce demand,” Hodges said. “All of these industry professionals and companies are looking for an educated and skilled workforce locally, and they’re having to go out and recruit from other locations. So, how do we continue to grow our own internally? By using those companies as mentors and support. Long term, it will raise the whole standard for quality-of-life opportunities in Yuma.”
For more information on the scholarship program and how to submit an application, prospective participants can contact Hodges at thodges@email.arizona.edu.