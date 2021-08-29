The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma is now accepting nominations for the annual Heart of Yuma awards.
While this year’s event will be moved to a virtual setting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation will still celebrate organizations and individuals which continue to work tirelessly in ensuring the community is a great place to live.
Community members are invited to submit their nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Volunteer, Outstanding Leader, Outstanding Youth Leader (18 and under), Outstanding Benefactor, Outstanding For-Profit Corporation, Outstanding Nonprofit Organization and Outstanding Service Organization.
Nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, to be considered. Award recipients will be announced Oct. 19 live at the Heart of Yuma Virtual Ceremony.
Find the nomination form at https://tinyurl.com/44wt5jky.