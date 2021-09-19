Foundation of YRMC kicks off campaign to support families facing pediatric cancer

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To support local families in their fight against pediatric cancer and to raise awareness, the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center is inviting the community to “Shine a Light” on childhood cancer throughout the month.
During this month, the foundation’s Shine a Light Campaign will raise funds that will support families in Yuma County who face a childhood cancer diagnosis and bring awareness to this very important cause. Support of the campaign will provide critical resources for families, while also sending a message of hope, according to a press release.
Through Sept. 30, the foundation will give a special gold light bulb to anyone donating $10 or more to the Pediatric Oncology Support fund. Donors will be encouraged to place the bulbs in their porch lights, so the entire community can see and enjoy this uplifting symbol of support for Yuma’s youngest cancer patients.
“The foundation sees this as an incredible opportunity to help support families in our community, and also to shine a light quite literally and bring awareness to childhood cancer,” said Jackie Woodwell, the foundation’s executive director.
To bring even greater illumination to the Shine a Light campaign, the foundation is also encouraging local businesses to illuminate their buildings in a golden glow this month. Yuma Regional Medical Center itself is glowing gold and demonstrating its support.
“When families affected by pediatric cancer drive by and see their neighbor’s homes lit up, or drive through town and see businesses glimmering gold, they are going to know that this community is supporting them and really lifting them up,” Woodwell said. “We want that the Shine a Light message to be a message that people can see – and feel.”
To make a donation go to https://givebutter.com/Shine. Donations can also be mailed to: Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364.
If a school, business or community organization is interested in hosting “Shine a Light” fundraiser or event, please call 928-336-7045 or email jwoodwell@yumaregional.org.
If a reader or a loved one is in need of assistance, please complete the online application by visiting www.yumaregional.org/foundation.