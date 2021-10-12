The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center has launched a Go Pink Challenge, to help raise awareness and funds that support technological advancements, clinical improvements and charitable care resources.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to American Cancer Society’s statistics, one in eight women will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime.
“Throughout the month of October, the YRMC Cancer Center will shine bright in pink as a visual representation of support to our community members who are battling or have battled breast cancer,” said Jackie Woodwell, Foundation of YRMC Director.
“The illuminated ribbon and glowing pink lights also serve to encourage community members to schedule their annual breast cancer screening. Studies showed an alarming drop in cancer screenings during 2020. We want to encourage patients to schedule the diagnostic tests they may have missed,” Woodwell added.
Funds raised during the Go Pink Challenge will allow the foundation to further its mission in the fight against breast cancer. Yuma Regional Medical Center does not turn a patient away because of inability to pay.
Philanthropic gifts help patients with prescription costs, medical equipment needs and other medical expenses. Through donations, the Cancer Resource Center is able to provide patients with head covers, prosthetics, liquid nutrition, gas cards and blankets.
“Making a charitable gift directly to the Foundation of YRMC is a beautiful way to support patients and families in our community during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Woodwell noted. “We so often want to help, but don’t know how. Donations stay local and help your neighbors, your friends or your coworkers’ families and are a great way to show you care.”
In addition to directly supporting patients, donations help fund integrative medical services and clinical care advancements that bring state-of-the-art technology and cancer clinical research to the community. YRMC Cancer Center has seen a five-fold increase in enrollment of clinical trials since 2015.
“Keeping cancer care close to home is a top priority for us,” Woodwell said. “It’s hard enough to fight cancer, but when you have to travel long distances for treatment, it becomes even more difficult. Generous gifts to the foundation further expand our commitment to all aspects of cancer care for our community.”
Interested donors can visit www.yumaregional.org/For-The-Community/Foundation/Ways-To-Donate.
Woodwell also noted that the Foundation of YRMC will help donors direct their investments in ways that are most meaningful to them. To learn more about the Foundation of YRMC or YRMC Cancer Center, visit www.yumaregional.org.