Healthcare scholarship opportunities are available to local students by way of the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and the hospital’s Volunteer Services department, whose aim is to bolster the future of local healthcare by providing financial assistance and thus widening the avenue leading to health and allied health education.
To date, the program has awarded over $725,000 in scholarships to local students – provisions made by “the generosity of donors committed to advancing educational opportunities for tomorrow’s health professionals,” the hospital said.
Applications are accessible online at www.yumaregional.org/For-The-Community/Foundation/Scholarship-Opportunities.
A variety of scholarships are available, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per recipient.
To qualify, candidates must be a graduating high school senior with an interest in a healthcare-related career, or a current college or graduate student accepted by or currently enrolled in an accredited healthcare-related program. Candidates must also be Yuma County residents and have a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher.
Scholarship recipients of a past award cycle must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or high to be eligible for this year’s opportunities, the hospital noted.
Applications are due March 31; funds will be awarded in August and paid directly to the student’s institution on their behalf.
“We know a scholarship can have a tremendous impact for students and their families when it comes to college affordability,” said Foundation of YRMC Director Jackie Woodwell. “The Foundation of YRMC and Volunteer Services department are proud to be supporting and nurturing the success of young leaders throughout Yuma County. We are grateful for the many donors and volunteers who have contributed to make scholarships available and whose generosity is opening the door to post-secondary education for the next generation of healthcare workers in Yuma, helping our community thrive and prosper.”
With questions regarding the scholarships or application process, contact the foundation at 928-336-7045 or foundation@yumaregional.org.