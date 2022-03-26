Four people were arrested early Friday morning after members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of North 13th Avenue.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:34 a.m. and led to the discovery of methamphetamine, pills and other items of drug paraphernalia.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of YCSO canine “Kass”, they found approximately 3.21 ounces of methamphetamine, an estimated 608 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl and other items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $1,822, while the counterfeit M30 pills were believed to have been worth $4,864 on the streets.
The target of the search warrant, 55-year-old Raene Swinehart, of Yuma, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A second suspect, who was also at the residence, 34-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, of Yuma, was arrested and booked for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Glover, 37, of Yuma, who was also found at the residence, was arrested and booked for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A fourth person at the residence, 39-year-old Theresa Lawhon, of Yuma, was arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The YCNTF is a multi-agency task force composed of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration – along with additional YCSO Investigators and United States Marshals.
The YCSO would like to remind the public to call (928) 783-4427, or (928) 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, to report any suspected drug activity or visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.