Four people were injured, including one person who had to be extricated, in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
According to Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Chief Paul De Anda, the crash happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. at Avenue B and County 18¾ Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a silver BMW, in the northbound lane of Avenue B, with significant front-end damage to its front driver side and a dark green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck approximately 200 feet away.
De Anda said that the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck also had significant damage to its front driver side and passenger door.
The driver of the pickup truck was trapped inside the vehicle as well, due to the damage to the door.
Another 50 feet south, also on the eastside shoulder of the roadway was a grey subcompact sedan, which also had damage to its front end.
The drivers were the only occupants of the BMW and the Silverado pickup truck, while the grey sedan had a driver and a passenger.
Somerton Cocopah firefighters had to use a hydraulic spreader to pry open the door of the pickup truck and Rural Metro firefighters cut it off completely with electric shears.
The two occupants of the grey sedan were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries by a SCFD ambulance for further evaluation.
A second SCFD ambulance transported the driver of the BMW, who had multiple lacerations and was complaining of pain to his arms.
The driver of the Silverado pickup truck, who was complaining of hip pain and also had multiple lacerations, was transported by a Rural metro ambulance to YRMC.
The cause of the collision is unknown at this time and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.