Four people were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.
The crash was reported at approximately 4:34 a.m. at County 14th Street and Avenue G, according to Capt. Javier Hernandez of the San Luis Fire Department.
When San Luis firefighters arrived on scene, they found a Jeep and a Honda Sedan, both of which had been severely damaged.
Hernandez described the crash as a “partial head-on,” and stated that the Jeep had rolled over as a result.
The Honda had three occupants, a 59-year-old male driver and two passengers, a 52-year-old female and an 18-year-old male.
All three were taken to YRMC by Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulances for further evaluation due to possible internal injuries.
The Jeep had two occupants. The female driver, who was checked on scene by paramedics, but refused transport, and 25-year-old female passenger.
The female passenger was transported to YRMC for further evaluation by San Luis Fire Department ambulance.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.