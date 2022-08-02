Firefighters from the Martinez Lake Fire Department were called out Saturday night for a report of a boat stuck on a sandbar.
According to spokesperson Charly McMurdie, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Arriving firefighters found four injured people.
The injured individuals were treated on scene by firefighters from Martinez Lake and the Yuma Proving Ground Fire Departments.
“All four people were advised they should go to the hospital to get checked out,” McMurdie said. “Based on the damage to the boat they all could have sustained serious injuries.”
Two of the individuals sustained injuries serious enough to be transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
The Martinez Lake Fire Department serves the river communities of North Shore, Martinez Lake, Pruitt City, Fisher’s Landing and Swedes Hill.