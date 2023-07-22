A four-year-old girl died Thursday evening after drowning in the Colorado River.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded at 8:28 p.m. to a report of a child who entered the river near Gateway Park.
Officers found the child in the water, unresponsive, under the 4th Avenue bridge.
Yuma Fire Department personnel recovered the child with their jet skis and provided life-saving measures. She was transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol Yuma Sector were also dispatched to assist in the search.
This case is currently under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with information to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
