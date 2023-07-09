Francisca ‘Kika’ Guzman appointed election services director

FRANCISCA ‘KIKA’ GUZMAN

The Yuma County Elections Advisory Committee unanimously recommended the appointment of Francisca “Kika” Guzman as the new election services director.

Guzman, who had been serving as the interim election services director since January, assumed the role following the departure of former Elections Director Tiffany Anderson, who was appointed as the director of Yuma County Facilities Management.

