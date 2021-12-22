“People Helping People.”
That’s what the international nonprofit, Fraternal Order of Eagles, proudly carries a reputation for. And this month, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4538 located in the Foothills lived up to its reputation yet again as it donated about $8,000 in toys, laptops, bicycles and more to the Crossroads Mission for Christmastime.
Crossroads Mission describes itself as a Christian faith-based homeless shelter and drug and alcohol addiction recovery rehabilitation facility. The scope of its services is wide as it works to help those with great need, but at Christmastime, the need is even greater.
Barbara Rochester, community affairs director for the Mission, explained that the organization celebrates Christmas each year, but this year, they didn’t have toys to give out.
That changed on Dec. 10 when members from the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4538 showed up with a truck loaded up with gifts galore.
Herb and Peggy Townsend, social room manager and secretary respectively for the FOE #4538, explained that the order started collecting toys over the summer with a “Christmas in July” event.
The order consists of about 1,500 to 2,000 members including auxiliary members, and of these members, some would bring truckloads. They note that one woman personally spent $2,000 on three computers and 10 notebook laptops which were discounted for the cause, courtesy of the Foothills Walmart.
“We knew you have teenagers and we’re not going to give them bikes,” Herb Townsend told the Mission, gesturing to the computers. “We’re going to give them notebooks.”
As members Herb Townsend, Peggy Townsend, Keith Thompson and Eddie Borst delivered the toys, a wide variety of gifts were spotting, including a North Pole Express train set, an interactive Fisher-Price walker for an infant, playground balls, a fire truck set, bikes, skateboards, frisbees, books, stuffed animals and more.
The members also presented the Mission with a $2,000 check, a $60 gift card for Walmart and four $25 gift cards for Target. All gifts combined, they estimate a donation of about $8,000.
“We’ve never seen something like this before,” said Rochester. “It’s unbelievable.”
She reports that the gifts received will benefit about 200 to 300 children at the Mission.
“A lot of children are here and when they leave the Mission, they don’t have money they need for housing,” she noted. “At Christmastime, we give socks, clothing and underwear, and we’re still looking for people to adopt families.”
Learning of this need, FOE #4538’s Facebook page is already spreading the word to its members about donating supplies needed for Christmas bags that will be given to parents. The requested items largely consist of hygiene items like shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shaving cream and hair brushes as well as socks and shoes.
Why help?
“That’s what we do,” said Peggy Townsend. Having been voted Outstanding Service Organization this year at the Heart of Yuma awards which celebrate philanthropy, the toy donation is only one of many things FOE #4538 has done to live up to its motto of “people helping people.” Throughout the year, they’ve made sizable donations to local charities and also participated in charity at state and even international levels.
Individuals interested in learning more about the FOE can visit their website at https://www.foe4538.com/index.php. For those looking to learn how they can help the Crossroads Mission, they can call the Mission at (928) 783-9362, call Rochester at (928) 580-4482 or visit their website at https://crossroadsmission.org/.
