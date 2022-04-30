A Yuma man who allegedly defrauded a victim of cash and crypto currency in a false business start-up scheme was arrested on Thursday.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) spokesperson Tania Pavlak, 29-year-old Andres Fernandez has been booked on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft and money laundering.
Pavlak said YCSO investigators began an investigation several months ago and were able to determine that Fernandez swindled $775,000 from the victim.
“As of now there are at least four victims,” Pavlak said. “We hope more come forward.”
Fernandez is suspected of using the money to buy luxury items, including an exotic vehicle and to take trips.
Fernandez was arrested after investigators and agents with the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served search warrants on Fernandez’s residence and business.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.