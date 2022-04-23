Next week’s Landlord and Tenant Clinic may be able to provide owners and renters the answers they may need about their rights, responsibilities and obligations.
The clinic, which is free and open to the public, will be held Tuesday, April 26, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Yuma County Law Library Conference Room, located at 250 W. 2nd St.
The presentation will be given by William Reid with Spanish interpreters available to translate. It is part of a series of ongoing sessions offered by the Yuma County Law Library designed to assist self-represented litigants with various case types.
This event is made possible with the collaboration of Community Legal Services, Western Council of Governments, the State Bar of Arizona and others.
A variety of topics relating to landlord and tenant law, including the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, will be presented.
Other topics include leases and rental agreements, responsibilities of landlords, remedies for tenants of landlords who breach their responsibilities, obligations of tenants and remedies for landlords, the eviction process, after-eviction rights, domestic violence in landlord/tenant case, and the Arizona Fair Housing Laws.
General questions will be answered following the clinic, but no specific legal advice will be given.
There is currently a large number of litigants with cases in Yuma County Superior Court, who are representing themselves in all types of cases, including landlord-tenant disputes. Court officials say that number is likely to increase in the future due to the rising cost of defending a legal action.
