Having a will is perhaps one of the most important decisions that someone will make in their lives and Friday’s Wills and Estate Informational Forum will explain why.
The clinic, which is free and open to the public, will be held at noon in the Yuma County Law Library Conference Room, located at 250 W. 2nd St.
The presentation will be given by attorney Araceli Rodriguez with Spanish interpreters available to translate. It is part of a series of ongoing sessions offered by the Yuma County Law Library designed to assist self-represented litigants with various case types.
This event is made possible with the collaboration of the law offices of Hunt and Gale and Walsma and Rodriguez, P.C.
When a person dies in Arizona without a valid will the state’s probate court will determine who receives the decedent’s assets, not the family. As such a variety of topics will be discussed.
General questions will be answered following the clinic, but no specific legal advice will be given.
There is currently a large number of litigants with cases in Yuma County Superior Court, who are representing themselves in all types of cases, including landlord-tenant disputes. Court officials say that number is likely to increase in the future due to the rising cost of defending a legal action.