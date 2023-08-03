Free diapers are available to qualifying low-income families in Yuma County through the Arizona Diaper Pilot Program, a collaboration among Wildfire, the Arizona Diaper Bank and community action agencies.

The location for the Yuma County program is Western Arizona Council of Governments, 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive. To reach WACOG, call 928-782-1886.

