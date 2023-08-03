Free diapers are available to qualifying low-income families in Yuma County through the Arizona Diaper Pilot Program, a collaboration among Wildfire, the Arizona Diaper Bank and community action agencies.
The location for the Yuma County program is Western Arizona Council of Governments, 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive. To reach WACOG, call 928-782-1886.
Funded with a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Wildfire-led effort “expands free statewide diaper distribution and increases access to diapers for low-income families throughout Arizona,” said Kelly McGowan, Wildfire’s acting executive director.
Diapers are a critical need in Arizona, according to a 2017 study by Huggies. The study indicates that nearly three in five parents struggling with diaper needs missed an average of four days of work or school during a specific month because they did not have enough diapers when dropping their children off at childcare or early education programs.
Each year, the Arizona Diaper Bank distributes 30,000 diapers to at least 8,000 unique individuals, 95 percent of whom live at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty line.
“Diaper distribution programs help improve children’s and families health and well-being while keeping parents on track with their work plans by increasing access to childcare,” McGowan said. “Through this program, more parents will be able to continue employment without interruption, children will be able to continue with childcare on a regular schedule and it reduces the number of difficult decisions parents must make between diapers, food and other necessities.”
In addition to distributing diapers, the program will connect families to economic mobility and family support services such as job training, educational support, Early Head Start and housing services, among others.
“The Diaper Distribution Pilot is more than just about diapers,” McGowan said. “It is about lifting a real and tangible barrier to health and well-being for low-income families and about connecting those families with other programs that address the conditions and causes of poverty and help them take steps toward self-sufficiency.”
Serving Arizona since 1967, formerly as Arizona Community Action Association, the aim of Wildfire is to “ignite lasting change” and “stop poverty before it starts.” For more information about Wildfire, visit www.wildfireaz.org.