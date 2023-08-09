The Community Emergency Response Training program is offering free disaster preparedness training to area residents.
Individuals will learn basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, terrorism and disaster medical operations.
Using training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT volunteers can assist others in their community following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help.
CERT volunteers are also encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking an active role in emergency preparedness projects.
Participants must attend all three class sessions, a total of 22 hours, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14, at Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.