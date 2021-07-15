Summer nights just got a little cooler. Yuma will be offering a free Dive-In Movie Night this Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Marcus Pool, 545 W. 5th St. The movie will be “The Little Mermaid.”
Gates open at 8 p.m., and space is limited to the first 200 guests. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drink. Concession stands will not be open. Alcohol and glass are not allowed.
Both competitive and leisure pools will be open and moviegoers can bring U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices and pool noodles. No rafts/tubes allowed.