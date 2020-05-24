Free hot dogs served to San Luis High grads

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A resident and a restaurant owner here are teaming up to serve free hot dogs Sunday afternoon to members of San Luis High School’s Class of 2020.
“It’s to thank them for their effort and to congratulate them for their achievement of graduating,” said resident Gary Snyder, who with Adian Siqueiros, owner of La Sanluisina Hot Dogs y Más, are digging into their pockets to pay for the food.
“I felt bad that they weren’t able to have a graduation where they could walk the line to receive their diplomas and celebrate it.”
Previously planned graduation exercises at San Luis High School and other campuses in the Yuma Union High School District were canceled as part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. The district, however, recognized members of the Class of 2020 at all the schools by posting virtual ceremonies on the district’s and individual campuses’ web sites.
Hot dogs and fries will be served to graduating seniors of San Luis High School from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the premises of La Sanluisina, 704 Cesar Chavez St.
More than 600 seniors at San Luis High School graduated this year.