A free informational forum is being held this week to help spouses whose relationships have run its course.
The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Law Office of Pedro Santana. will hold a Family Law Informational Forum at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the San Luis Public Library, located at 1075 6th Avenue in San Luis.
The forum, which is also done in partnership with the Yuma County Superior Courts, is part of a no-cost series of sessions of free informational clinics designed to assist self-represented litigants with various types of cases.
Among the topics to be discussed are divorce, custody, visitation and child support.
The forum will be presented in Spanish with an English interpreter present. While no legal advice will be given, those who attend will receive helpful information.
Organizers said the clinics are designed to assist people who need basic legal help but don’t have the money to hire an attorney, or want to do it themselves, but aren’t sure how.
Providing help to self-represented litigants, according to organizers, also provides a valuable service to the court system, because they often have difficulty preparing and filing documents and meeting procedural requirements, which can cause delays in their cases.
Although advance registration is not required, it is recommended. Anyone interested in attending can call the Law Library at (928) 817-4165 for more information.