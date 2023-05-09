A free informational forum is being held this week to help spouses whose relationships have run its course.

The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Law Office of Pedro Santana. will hold a Family Law Informational Forum at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the San Luis Public Library, located at 1075 6th Avenue in San Luis.

