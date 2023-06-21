Free pet adoptions: HSOY kicks of campaign with Wednesday event

It happens every Fourth of July. Pets scared by fireworks run off and end up at the Humane Society of Yuma.
HSOY officials expect it to happen again this year, however, the shelter is already full with no room for the anticipated influx of most pets.
“It’s our busiest day of the year, and because it’s on a Tuesday, we anticipate that the fireworks will last for several days this year, making it more challenging,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said.
Sadly, HSOY noted in a press release, it is not a time for the shelter to celebrate. Instead, the shelter needs to make room for the new expected influx of animals and asking the community to help by adopting or fostering a pet.
To make it easier, HSOY will offer free adoptions starting on Wednesday and all the way through Tuesday.
The free adoptions campaign, possible thanks to generous sponsors, will kick off Wednesday with a day of special activities, vendors in the parking lot, raffle prizes, shelter tours and free microchips. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors will include The Best Taquito, Mooo’s Creamery and Pop Magic Kettle Corn.
Each person who adopts an animal will spin a wheel to win a prize which could be a gift card, a dog toy, a cat bed, etc.
Anyone who brings their animals to the Humane Society on the 21st for a free microchip will also have the opportunity to spin the wheel for a prize.
In addition, Yuma Insurance will be sponsoring gifts that will be given away during the special activities.
In addition, $5 raffle tickets are being sold for a Yeti cooler donated by ALLO Fiber just in time for summer. Coincidentally, Wednesday will also mark the first day of summer.
The sponsors making the free adoptions possible include Round5, Accurate Excavation, Quail Construction and ALLO Fiber.
How can you help? Go to the Humane Society, located at 4050 S. Avenue 4½ E, on Wednesday and enjoy the vendors and adopt or foster an animal.
Also, consider a financial donation to help continue saving Yuma’s homeless animals. Donations can be made by going to www.hsoyuma.com/donate-now.
Also, HSOY encourages pet owners to microchip their animals. “It’s free, easy and painless and will help ensure your pet will return home if they’re lost,” the shelter noted.
HSOY also asks the public to be cautious when using fireworks around animals. Pets are sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. They should never be taken to fireworks shows.
However, on the Fourth of July and the days before and after, neighbors are likely to set off fireworks. Consequently, HSOY stresses the need to keep pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio turned on or white noise to soften jarring noises.
In addition, they might invest in anti-anxiety toys that can help keep them distracted.
Aside from microchipping, pet owners should ensure their animals wear an ID tag and never leave them inside a car. For more tips, visit https://www.hsoyuma.com/safety.
“We want to thank the Yuma community for their ongoing support,” Lagunas said. “We hope to see all of our supporters at the shelter on the 21st.”