Free pet adoptions: HSOY kicks of campaign with Wednesday event

With a Fourth of July influx of animals expected, the Humane Society of Yuma is in need of families to adopt or foster to make room for more lost pets.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HSOY

It happens every Fourth of July. Pets scared by fireworks run off and end up at the Humane Society of Yuma.

HSOY officials expect it to happen again this year, however, the shelter is already full with no room for the anticipated influx of most pets.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you