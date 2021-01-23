The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management will partner with Arizona State University to offer free COVID-19 saliva tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, at Desert View Academy, 3777 W. 16th St., Yuma.
This is a saliva test to detect COVID-19, not to be confused with a vaccination event. Test results will be delivered within 24 to 48 hours.
Health officials are asking everyone age 5 and older to get tested regardless of how they physically feel. “By doing so, all of Yuma County will be doing their part to help protect our kids and our community,” Yuma County said in a press release issued Friday.
Participants must pre-register online, with a separate email address for each person, regardless of age.
To register, go to the ASU Biodesign Institute COVID-19 Saliva Testing Sign Up webpage: https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/Mvc/Registration/Start or follow the attached QR code. The link will ask for an “Agency Code,” which is: SALIVATEST.
Once registered, participants will be given a QR code that they must bring to the saliva test. Participants should not drink or eat food 30 minutes before arriving for the test.
When they arrive at the site, participants will provide a saliva sample from their vehicle. Staff will be onsite to help if needed and direct traffic.
This testing event will help health officials achieve two goals: 1) Provide testing for all citizens that is simple and easy to use and non-invasive, and 2) Get a snapshot of the current infection rate in Yuma County.
The event is made possible thanks to a partnership between ASU and Yuma County and supported by the Arizona National Guard, Arizona Western College Nursing Program and Yuma County Public Works.