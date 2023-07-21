“Educating minds in liberty.” That’s The Freedom Library’s aim. As stated in its official website, the library regularly works toward promoting an understanding and acceptance of the Freedom Philosophy and the principles of liberty as expounded in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

Concepts of free markets, private property, limited government and moral and intellectual principles forming the basis of a free society are also part of what The Freedom Library teaches. And one of the main ways it accomplishes this is through its classes.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you