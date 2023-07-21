“Educating minds in liberty.” That’s The Freedom Library’s aim. As stated in its official website, the library regularly works toward promoting an understanding and acceptance of the Freedom Philosophy and the principles of liberty as expounded in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
Concepts of free markets, private property, limited government and moral and intellectual principles forming the basis of a free society are also part of what The Freedom Library teaches. And one of the main ways it accomplishes this is through its classes.
The Freedom Library has announced its classes for the fall. Community members ages 14 and older can take either or both the U.S. Constitution class and the Economics class.
The courses last 12 weeks; Economics begins Tuesday, Aug. 15 and U.S. Constitution begins Thursday, Aug. 17. Both classes meet once a week at the Freedom Library, 2035 S. Arizona Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and cost a fee to cover the price of study materials.
At the end of the classes, students can write an essay for the chance to earn a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship can take one of two forms: As an academic scholarship where the funds will go directly to the student’s school of choice or as an instructional seminar scholarship. The seminar scholarship reimburses up to $1,625 of expenses for a student to attend an instructional seminar at one of several locations throughout the U.S. The library determines the final destination.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.