With liberty and education at the forefront of all the goings on at The Freedom Library, the library keeps busy with classes and community events year-round. Early December saw a special occasion with the dedication of the Statue of Liberty on 4th Avenue but the Freedom Library has been busy as usual.

Freedom Library Founder Howard Blitz shared that the library held its Second Annual Constitution Forum and Bill of Rights Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Attendees were able to socialize with current friends and make new ones as well as participate in a 50/50 raffle.

