With liberty and education at the forefront of all the goings on at The Freedom Library, the library keeps busy with classes and community events year-round. Early December saw a special occasion with the dedication of the Statue of Liberty on 4th Avenue but the Freedom Library has been busy as usual.
Freedom Library Founder Howard Blitz shared that the library held its Second Annual Constitution Forum and Bill of Rights Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Attendees were able to socialize with current friends and make new ones as well as participate in a 50/50 raffle.
Krisanne Hall, a Constitution scholar, provided a videotape presentation on “The U.S. Constitution and the Biblical Hierarchy of Authority: The Impact of One Individual.” Folks were able to reflect on the power of just one person and leave with a greater appreciation for the roles they play as citizens.
Additionally, scholarships were presented for students of the Freedom Library’s fall classes who submitted an essay for a chance at the $1,000+ award. Sasha Barrett, Ruth Milne and Braelyn Sorrells were this semester’s recipients. Participants in the library’s spring classes will have the opportunity for the same scholarships since they’re offered at the end of each semester.
Freedom Library classes focus on government and economics and are offered at two age-levels: eight to 13 and 14 and up. Blitz noted that 4th-graders from Freedom Christian Academy studied from “The Tuttle Twins and the Education Vacation” by Connor Boyack recently and 6th-graders were able to tour the Yuma Sun office and press this semester.
