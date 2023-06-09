The Freedom Library has wrapped up another semester and celebrated doing so with its 27th Annual Awards Forum.

Scholarships were awarded to community members participating in the library’s Economics and U.S. Constitution classes. Each year, class members can write an essay for the chance at a $1,000 scholarship.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

