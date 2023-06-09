The Freedom Library has wrapped up another semester and celebrated doing so with its 27th Annual Awards Forum.
Scholarships were awarded to community members participating in the library’s Economics and U.S. Constitution classes. Each year, class members can write an essay for the chance at a $1,000 scholarship.
This year, Alexandra (Sasha) Barratt, Jedidiah Braithwaite and Melany Enriquez received The Freedom Library travel scholarship. Izabel Ramirez received two academic scholarships for writing essays in both the U.S. Constitution and Economics classes. Braelyn Sorrells also received a Freedom Library academic scholarship for her work in the Economics class. To earn their scholarships, the students had to write a paper on how economic principles and the U.S. Constitution impact their lives.
Freedom Library Founder and Director Howard Blitz explained that while four scholarships are usually awarded, two extras were given.
“Because we had extra funds from previous years we did not award scholarships, The Freedom Library scholarship committee decided to award all those who wrote papers since they were all very well written,” he said.
The library also recognized all of the classes’ participants at the forum. In Economics, Anngie Sorrells was recognized and in U.S. Constitution, Jacqueline Grosset, Sarah Haddock, Layton Pace and Raymond Rodgers were recognized.
Although the classes have finished, the work at the library never stops. On Independence Day, the Freedom Library will be holding a history and reading of the Declaration of Independence. On 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 4 at the Freedom Library (2035 S. Arizona Ave.), folks can come learn about the document’s history and what happened to those who signed it.
Melany Enriquez will provide a historical context, Sarah Haddock will perform a dramatic reading and William Gresser will speak on the history of the signers. Attendees will also receive free copies of the Declaration of Independence.
In August, the library’s 15-week classes will continue. The economics course begins Tuesday, Aug. 15 and the U.S. Constitution course begins Thursday, Aug. 17. The classes welcome students ages 14 and up and require a fee for just the books included. Both classes take place in person at the Freedom Library. To learn more, contact the library at 928-246-2327.
