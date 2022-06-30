As Americans display their stars and stripes, fire up the grill and get out the fireworks for the Fourth of July, they do so to celebrate all sorts of things about the U.S.A., but the Freedom Library is keeping its sights set on celebrating the very reason for the day: the ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
The Freedom Library’s Third Annual Independence Day Celebration will include a history and a reading of the Declaration of Independence as well as cake and ice cream to celebrate 246 years of independence and for all to have a good time.
“We want to celebrate the document because that’s what Independence Day is all about,” said Howard Blitz, founder and director of the Freedom Library. “It’s all about the Declaration of Independence. We have fireworks and hamburgers and hotdogs – that kind of stuff. We have all of that and that’s good because John Adams said a long time ago that when this resolution was passed, that that’s what probably would happen: people celebrating with fireworks.
“But the Library is celebrating the document itself because the Library’s mission is to help people learn and understand ideas on liberty.”
Throughout the year, the Freedom Library carries out its mission through its Constitution Day event, its scholarship classes and kids’ classes and even through its current project to erect a sculpture of the Statue of Liberty by Jud Turner. Bringing the Statue of Liberty to Yuma has taken longer than anticipated, but attendees will get to learn more about the sculpture that will likely stand proudly outside Arizona Inn and Suites on 4th Avenue by late October.
In this event taking place at the Freedom Library and virtually, Ramon Altamirano will provide a historical context, Emilie Hayes and Roman Boyko will enact the dramatic reading and William Gresser will provide a history of the Declaration of Independence’s signers.
Altamirano previously participated in the economics class offered by the Library while Hayes and Boyko were part of a fifth-grade class in school that was also offered by the Library. Gresser, a longtime Yuman, will be adding some flair to his history of the signers as he’ll be doing a rendition of the history as told by radio broadcaster Paul Harvey.
Afterward, attendees can enjoy cake and ice cream because, as Blitz noted, “What would a birthday party be without cake and ice cream?” Copies of the Declaration of Independence will also be handed out.
“We hope people will walk away from Monday’s event in wonder, maybe thinking about and discussing these ideas with their families and friends and neighbors,” Blitz said. “We want them to think about that and basically try to understand what rights really are. What is it when we talk about the inalienable right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? What are those things?”
To partake in the Freedom Library’s celebration, community members can come to the Library, located at 2035 S. Arizona Ave., on Monday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For those who can’t make it in person but would still like to participate, they can also join through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8119898171.
