Upholding its mission of “educating minds in liberty,” the Freedom Library has announced that it’s offering two 12-week courses this semester on the U.S. Constitution and Economics.
Community members ages 14 and up are encouraged by the library to take advantage of the opportunity to not only learn more but apply for the $1,000 scholarship that students are eligible to apply for.
The course on the U.S. Constitution begins on Tuesday, Aug. 16 while the economics course begins on Thursday, Aug. 18. Both classes meet once a week for two hours, cost $50 to cover text materials and upon completion, students have the opportunity to write an essay and earn a $1,000 scholarship.
This scholarship can take one of two forms. The first is an academic scholarship where the funds will go directly to the student’s school of choice. The second form is an instructional seminar scholarship. The scholarship reimburses up to $1,750 of expenses for a student to attend an instructional seminar at one of several locations throughout the U.S. The library determines the final destination.
