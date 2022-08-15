Upholding its mission of “educating minds in liberty,” the Freedom Library has announced that it’s offering two 12-week courses this semester on the U.S. Constitution and Economics.

Community members ages 14 and up are encouraged by the library to take advantage of the opportunity to not only learn more but apply for the $1,000 scholarship that students are eligible to apply for.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

