The Freedom Library has announced two fall events that Yumans might want to jot down for the calendar.

For September, the library is hosting its 11th Annual Constitution Day Open House. On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Freedom Library is screening a film by KrisAnne Hall and JC Hall titled “Noncompliant 2 – The Sheriff.”

