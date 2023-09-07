The Freedom Library has announced two fall events that Yumans might want to jot down for the calendar.
For September, the library is hosting its 11th Annual Constitution Day Open House. On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Freedom Library is screening a film by KrisAnne Hall and JC Hall titled “Noncompliant 2 – The Sheriff.”
“Come watch and listen to learn the importance and significance of the sheriff in the United States,” reads the Freedom Library’s announcement. “Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot will be present to shed light on the subject and answer any questions.”
The open house will also permit attendees to socialize with friends and make new ones as they “celebrate liberty and learn what America is really all about.”
The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freedom Library, 2035 S. Arizona Avenue. While the event is free of charge, the library welcomes contributions as they benefit the Freedom Library scholarship fund to help Yuma area individuals understand the “freedom philosophy” and the U.S. Constitution.
Later in October, the Freedom Library will hold a Night for Liberty Dinner and Auction Gala. The library encourages Yumans to join them “for a great evening raising funds for liberty!”
On Saturday, Oct. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., folks can purchase individual tickets or become a sponsor to take part in the gala which will be held at 13169 S. Avenue 4 ½ E, the home of board members Lori and Scott McKenna.
The sponsor packages and ticket prices are as follows:
George Washington Sponsor, $2,500
• 1 Gala table (8 guests) with premium seating
• Complimentary charcuterie board for the table + 2 bottles of wine
• Recognition at the event, website and Facebook page
• Half-page advertisement of your company in the gala program
• Prominent placement of company name and logo on signage
• Company spotlight in multiple emails
James Madison Sponsor, $1,500
• 1 Gala table (8 guests) with premium seating
• Recognition at the event, website and Facebook page
• Quarter-page advertisement of your company in the gala program
• Prominent placement of company name and logo on signage
• Company spotlight in multiple emails
Frederick Douglass Sponsor, $750
• Recognition on Freedom Library Facebook page
• Business card ad of company in the gala program
• Prominent placement of company name and logo on signage
• Benjamin Franklin Sponsor, $500
• Recognition on Freedom Library Facebook page
• Business card ad of company in the gala program
• Individual tickets are $125 and include dinner and an open bar.
For more information, contact Freedom Library Founder and Director Howard Blitz at 928-246-2327 or info@freedomlibrary.org.
