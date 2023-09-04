Freeze on DACA approvals leaves thousands of Arizona migrants in limbo

Community members get ready to march toward the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Phoenix after hearing the DACA announcement.

 Foto potAndrea Jaramillo/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – Maria Benitez, who is undocumented, grew up with hopes of one day getting coverage under DACA, the 2012 program that protects migrants from deportation if they were brought here as children.

She says she qualifies. She applied. And then the government shut the door on her and thousands of others as part of the ongoing court challenges to the program.

