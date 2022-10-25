Voters have until Friday to request that a ballot be mailed to them for the general election. To request an early ballot, voters should call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 or go online at my.arizona.vote.
Early ballots must be received by the County Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Officials suggest that if a voter plans to mail their ballot, they should send it as soon as possible and no later than Tuesday, Nov. 1, or drop it off at any one of the six secure ballot box locations in Yuma County.
Ballot boxes are located at the County Recorder and Elections Office at 102 S. Main St. and five Yuma County library branches. Secure ballot boxes are available at the following branch locations: Foothills Library at 13226 E. South Frontage Road, Main Library at 2951 S. 21st Drive, San Luis Library at 1075 N. 6th Ave., Somerton Library at 240 Canal St., and Wellton Library at 28790 San Jose Ave.
Early ballots can also be returned to any of the eight Vote Centers on Election Day. Vote Center locations are listed on the Voter and Election Services website here: https://tinyurl.com/mrfhs28x.
Also, officials report no wait times for in-person early voting at 102 S. Main St. in Yuma. Any Yuma County registered voter can vote early in person Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 4.