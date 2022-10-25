Voters have until Friday to request that a ballot be mailed to them for the general election. To request an early ballot, voters should call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 or go online at my.arizona.vote.

Early ballots must be received by the County Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Officials suggest that if a voter plans to mail their ballot, they should send it as soon as possible and no later than Tuesday, Nov. 1, or drop it off at any one of the six secure ballot box locations in Yuma County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you