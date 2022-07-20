Friday last day to request an early ballot

This Friday is the last day voters can request a ballot be mailed to them for the Primary Election. To request an early ballot, voters should call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 or go online at my.arizona.vote.
Friday, July 29, is the last day to vote early in person. Early ballots must be received by the county recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 2.
The county encourages voters to mail back early ballots as soon as possible, but no later than Wednesday, July 27. Otherwise, ballots may be dropped off at any one of the secured ballot boxes located around the county.
Ballot boxes can be found at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.; Yuma San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.; Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma; Somerton Library, 240 Canal St.; Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road; and Wellton Library, 29790 San Jose Ave.
Voters wishing to vote early in person may do so at 102 S. Main St. in Yuma. Any registered voter can cast their ballot early from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Friday, July 29.
There has been no wait for individuals coming early to vote in person, the county noted.