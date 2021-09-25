An incident involving a man wanted on a felony warrant, which prompted a response from the Special Enforcement Team (SET), ended without an arrest early Friday morning.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson ofc. Christina Fernandez, the incident started at approximately 4 a.m. in the vicinity of 13th Avenue and Ridgeview, where a man with an active warrant for his arrest was thought to be staying at a home in the area.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the vicinity, but were unable to make contact with the man who was being sought.
Believing the man may still be inside the home, but refusing to come out and surrender, a perimeter was set up and the SET was called to the scene.
After more than four hours of trying to make contact with the man, SET officers finally made entry into the home.
The man being sought, however, was not located and officers cleared the scene.
