Senior Chief Petty Officer Sean Beeler, a native of Yuma, is serving aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as part of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), deployed in the Pacific Ocean.
Mercy departed its homeport in San Diego May 3, with more than 800 personnel aboard, including military medical and engineering personnel, support staff, partner nation representatives and civil service mariners to participate in the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.
Each year the Pacific Partnership staff works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships.
Beeler is an information systems technician and a senior enlisted leader for several groups of sailors, consisting of technical, engineering and aviation career fields.
“I personally manage computer network security, communications with U.S. Navy and foreign military units,” said Beeler. “My teams also control and land aircraft, fix communications and radar equipment, as well as fixing air conditioning, plumbing, medical oxygen systems for patient use and electrical systems.”
“I am so proud to be serving alongside Senior Chief Beeler and this outstanding group of sailors as we support this important mission on the largest floating hospital in the world,” said U.S. Capt. Hank Kim, PP22 mission commander. “I’m looking forward to watching this incredible team forge new friendships and strengthen existing relationships with the nations in Oceania and the Western Pacific.”
At the invitation of host nations, Beeler and the Pacific Partnership team work together to conduct tailored medical, dental, veterinary, engineering civic action projects, and subject-matter-expert exchanges.
“Having done this mission previously in 2016, I was excited to get back and help spread America’s helping hand to nations in need,” said Beeler. “It is also nice to see partner nations welcoming us with open arms and seeing the difference our teams make in countries. It’s nice to spread goodwill and be ambassadors to the world on behalf of the United States.”
Pacific Partnership assists local communities with a wide range of services enhancing host nation capabilities, building regional relationships, and exercising a collective ability to respond to situations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.
“I am proud to be in the Navy because I keep a family tradition going,” added Beeler. “I make my parents proud by following in their footsteps, and my family at home proud by being a good ambassador and protecting the nation’s interests, both home and abroad. I am also proud to mentor those who have come after me. It fills me with pride to see them succeed and do well, whether it’s in or out of the Navy.”