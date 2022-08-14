Yuma sailor

Senior Chief Petty Officer Sean Beeler, a native of Yuma, is serving aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as part of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), deployed in the Pacific Ocean.

 Photo courtesy of RICK BURKE/NAVY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Mercy departed its homeport in San Diego May 3, with more than 800 personnel aboard, including military medical and engineering personnel, support staff, partner nation representatives and civil service mariners to participate in the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.

