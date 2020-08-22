Yuma High School began the 2020-2021 academic year with a rearrangement in leadership as Michael Fritz, who officially joined the school’s administration team as assistant principal of academics in June, succeeded Robert Chouinard as principal.
According to Yuma Union High School District chief communications officer Eric Patten, Chouinard, who served as Yuma High’s principal for three full years, stepped down due to personal reasons; he was not terminated and “theoretically” could return to employment with the district if he wishes.
“He was not in any way terminated or disciplined or anything like that,” Patten said. “I don’t know if that (return to the district) would be at Yuma High or somewhere else, but if he was ready and willing and able to come back, yes he could. But I would say that Mr. Fritz is in place for the duration of the school year. I wouldn’t even frame it as, ‘Mr. Fritz is here for a year and Mr. Chouinard can come back the following year.’ Mr. Fritz is the principal at Yuma High moving forward.”
Fritz entered the position as interim principal on Aug. 3 and was officially named principal by the district governing board on Aug. 12.
“(Fritz) was the assistant principal of academics which, for us typically, is the next sort of principal,” Patten said. “The academics principals are viewed as the ones that could be a future principal...so he was the choice among the current staff (at Yuma High) to take over the role.”
Yuma High’s assistant principal of athletics Kathy Hoover has also been elevated to the role of “assisting principal,” as she “effectively has a greater responsibility” now as the school’s only assistant principal. According to Patten, there is currently no plan to add a third principal as was the norm previously, although there is a “teacher on assignment” assisting in administration and activities.
According to Patten, Fritz brings with him 16 years of experience as both a teacher and administrator, all of which he gained at Cibola High School.
Despite attempts by the Yuma Sun, Fritz was unable to be reached for comment.