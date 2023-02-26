The vision for Old Town South is to turn it into an innovation district, an area that attracts entrepreneurs, startups and business incubators. They are physically compact, dense and accessible and provide a “mash up” of housing, office and neighborhood amenities.

Ultimately, innovation districts “create a sense of place,” according to Craig Stoffel, a project manager with the consulting firm Ayres Associates.

